Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buttler, bowlers guide RR to seven-wicket win over CSK

CSK lost the in-form Faf du Plessis (10) in the third over, caught by Jos Buttler off Archer and then an over later, Shane Watson was sent back by Kartik. Opening the batting again, Sam Curran made 22 off 25 balls before being dismissed by Gopal.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:18 IST
Buttler, bowlers guide RR to seven-wicket win over CSK

Rajasthan Royals recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings, riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 48-ball 70 after their bowlers' parsimonious display in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. The win kept RR's play-off hopes alive while leaving their beleaguered opponents on the verge of elimination.

RR restricted the three-time champions CSK to a modest 125 for five after being invited to bowl and then overcame the target in 17.3 overs, thanks to a 98-run fourth wicket partnership between Buttler and skipper Steve Smith (26). It turned out to be an excellent day for Buttler, who sent back Faf du Plessis with an incredible catch earlier in the day.

Early wickets were the need of the hour for CSK while defending such a low total and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side did exactly that by reducing RR to 28 for three inside five overs. Ben Stokes (19) started on a bright note before inside-edging a Deepak Chahar delivery on to his stumps and an over later, Robin Uthappa was sent back by Josh Hazzlewood as the right-hander went for an extravagant scoop over wicketkeeper Dhoni, who was playing his 200th IPL game.

After shining early in the tournament, Sanju Samson continued to disappoint with the bat, departing for a duck. Buttler and Smith joined hands and played cautiously initially. While Buttler was the aggressor, Smith played the second fiddle in the partnership.

Opting to bat, CSK never got going and lacked the fire power to put up a decent score after being reduced to 56 for four in 10 overs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK with a 30-ball unbeaten 35 and skipper Dhoni made a run-a-ball 28 while adding 51 runs for the fifth wicket.

Jofra Archer (1/20) was terrific with the new ball but he would be disappointed with his outing on the field. Besides Archer, the spin duo of Shreyas Gopal (1/14) and Rahul Tewatia (1/18) were economical in the middle overs, while young Kartik Tyagi (1/35) too was impressive.

Dhoni's decision to bat first backfired as RR picked up wickets at regular intervals to make life difficult for CSK. CSK lost the in-form Faf du Plessis (10) in the third over, caught by Jos Buttler off Archer and then an over later, Shane Watson was sent back by Kartik.

Opening the batting again, Sam Curran made 22 off 25 balls before being dismissed by Gopal. After that, a lot depended on Ambati Rayudu but he too disappointed, perishing in the next over off Tewatia's bowling as CSK slumped to 56 for four.

Dhoni and Jadeja tried their best to resurrect the innings and then up the ante, but it proved to be too little too late. Dhoni was run out in search of a double in the 18th over.

Kedar Jadhav continued to struggle with the bat as RR bowlers didn't give the CSK batsmen any leeway..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwanese official injured in altercation with Chinese diplomats

A Taiwanese official was allegedly injured following an altercation with some Chinese diplomats at an event in Fiji, informed Taiwans foreign ministry. On October 8, a reception at a hotel was being held by Taiwans representative office in ...

Europe, North America should learn from Asia on COVID-19 - WHO expert

Europe and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-COVID measures and quarantining anyone who comes into contact with infected people, a World Health Organization WHO expert said on Monday. The WHOs ...

Mathura SDM orders Kerala journalist, three others to furnish peace bond   DESK:REG#ORG:MATHURA#  Judicial custody :   Rohi'

A Mathura SDM on Monday ordered a Kerala journalist and three others arrested here on their way to a Hathras village of an alleged gang-rape-cum-murder victim Dalit teen, to furnish a surety bond to keep pace in the society. Pending the fur...

U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after the countrys new government pays millions to American victims.New government of Sudan, which is making great ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020