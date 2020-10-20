Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea must tighten up at the back to take pressure off attack: Azpilicueta

we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game. "We have to improve our personal mistakes and collectively take better decisions.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:36 IST
Soccer-Chelsea must tighten up at the back to take pressure off attack: Azpilicueta

Chelsea must cut out the individual errors and make better decisions to stop leaking goals and putting pressure on their attack, skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has said. Frank Lampard's side have kept only one clean sheet in the Premier League this season and dropped points in high-scoring draws against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

"When you have solidity defensively it gives a boost to the whole team, to the attacking players to create chances," Azpilicueta told reporters ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla. "When you are weak defensively ... we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game.

"We have to improve our personal mistakes and collectively take better decisions. You are not going to be playing beautiful football and winning 3-0 or 4-0 every game." Chelsea have conceded a number of goals due to errors from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was signed for 80 million euros ($94.19 million) in 2018.

The Spaniard is expected to continue in goal with new signing Edouard Mendy injured but Azpilicueta expected his compatriot to regain form. "Sometimes you feel like everything goes against you. You have to have the character and personality to face it," Azpilicueta added.

"I have no doubt Kepa will work hard to reverse the situation. The whole squad are fighting for targets as a collective. When you are a goalkeeper it's a completely different situation." ($1 = 0.8493 euros)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac's album, single back in top 10 after 43 years

The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance. According to Variety, the groups 1977 Rumours, one of the all-time blockbuster rock albums, has moved...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

France reported a massive jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest restrictions, while India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games aft...

J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the Back To Village-3 campaign, the My Town My Pride programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. We want that the poor people residing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020