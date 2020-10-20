Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newcastle fans raise 20,000 pounds for food bank in PPV protest

The broadcasting arrangement is planned for matches this month and will then be reviewed by the Premier League. With Newcastle's game against Manchester United on Saturday only available via PPV platforms, the "Charity Not PPV" campaign urged fans to donate to the West End food bank instead.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:05 IST
Soccer-Newcastle fans raise 20,000 pounds for food bank in PPV protest

Newcastle United fans donated 20,000 pounds ($25,866) to a local food bank as part of a protest at the Premier League's pay-per-view (PPV) scheme. BT Sport and Sky Sports had broadcast all Premier League games as part of their existing football packages -- a temporary measure due to the barring of spectators in grounds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But under the new scheme those matches which had not already been selected for broadcast in October are available only for purchase via PPV platforms at 14.95 pounds per game. The broadcasting arrangement is planned for matches this month and will then be reviewed by the Premier League.

With Newcastle's game against Manchester United on Saturday only available via PPV platforms, the "Charity Not PPV" campaign urged fans to donate to the West End food bank instead. "We so appreciate the generosity of the Newcastle fans," the campaign's chief executive John McCorry was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We have had donations from London, Spain and America, so it's not just locally that the interest has gathered. It really seems to have taken off." Newcastle were beaten 4-1 by United in the match.

($1 = 0.7732 pounds)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO would seek early summit with Biden, if elected, envoys say

The NATO military alliance is considering a summit in March in Brussels to welcome a new U.S. president if Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins, diplomats and officials said, with a gathering in the first half of next year if Donald Trump is r...

UAE government delegation arrives in Israel on first official visit

A first official United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday after the two countries normalized ties last month under a U.S.-brokered accord forged largely over shared fears of Iran.An Etihad Airways plane carrying Emirati ...

Prakash Javadekar lauds Anantapur administration's initiative to encourage girls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday praised the Anantapur district administrations initiative of giving the responsibility of the District Collectors office to a 16-year girl for one day. M Sravani, the daughter of a farm labourer o...

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi; Says it's unfortunate.

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Naths item remark against Minister Imarti Devi Says its unfortunate....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020