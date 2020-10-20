Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders, says Thomas Tuchel

Left Menu
Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Paul Pogba, calling him as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Paul Pogba, calling him as one of the best midfielders in the world. PSG will host Manchester United in Paris later today to kickstart their Champions League campaign in Group H.

Pogba will be crucial to Manchester United's hopes of progressing ahead in the top-flight European competition. "He (Pogba) is one of the best midfielders of the world. That's the key to stopping him. Bruno Fernandes who makes a lot of deep passes. One of the best teams in Europe in offensive transition. It's necessary to stop counter-attacks," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We want to have the ball, we want to play with a lot of possession, we want to impose our style. We have to play with a good structure to play good pressing," he added. After losing their first two Ligue 1 matches, PSG has managed to bounce back with five consecutive wins to sit second on the standings.

Manchester United is on the 15th place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with six points from four matches. United is grouped with PSG, RB Leipzig, and Istanbul Basaksehir FK in Group H of the Champions League 2020-21 campaign. (ANI)

