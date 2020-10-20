Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-AZ Alkmaar suffer 13 COVID infections before Europa League trip

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar plan to travel to Italy for their Europa League clash at Napoli on Thursday despite announcing eight new COVID-19 infections among their playing squad on Tuesday. AZ will travel to Italy with a 17-strong selection on Wednesday,” it added. Last Friday, four players had tested positive but AZ’s Dutch league game against VVV Venlo went ahead on Saturday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:40 IST
Soccer-AZ Alkmaar suffer 13 COVID infections before Europa League trip

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar plan to travel to Italy for their Europa League clash at Napoli on Thursday despite announcing eight new COVID-19 infections among their playing squad on Tuesday. It brought to 13 the number of players infected by the virus, the club said in a statement http://www.az.nl/nl/nieuws/nieuwe-corona-besmettingen-bij-az.

"AZ has carefully followed the applicable procedures in recent months. The majority of the positively tested players show no ill effects," the club said. "The match against Napoli will go ahead, according to UEFA, unless the local authorities prohibit it. AZ will travel to Italy with a 17-strong selection on Wednesday,” it added.

Last Friday, four players had tested positive but AZ’s Dutch league game against VVV Venlo went ahead on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Also Read: Patna Collectorate rare specimen of Dutch architecture, priceless gem to preserve: Experts

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adobe adds more creative tools to products

Adobe on Tuesday unveiled new features across its Creative Cloud applications and services as it looks to offer more creativity tools to people. Speaking at its annual Adobe MAX The Creativity Conference, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said th...

German govt to commission institutional racism study

The German government will commission a study of institutional racism in society, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after a series of scandals in which police officers and soldiers were found to be harbouring far-right sentiments. The ...

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Of...

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020