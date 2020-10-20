Left Menu
Way to go: Raina congratulates Dhawan on becoming first player to register consecutive hundreds in IPL

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on becoming the first player to register back to back centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:25 IST
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on becoming the first player to register back to back centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan achieved the feat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the match against KXIP, Dhawan smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes to bring up his century off just 57 balls to help his side get to a respectable total. Raina wished a wonderful season for Dhawan going forward and congratulated the centurion for scoring consecutive hundreds.

"Congratulations brother man @SDhawan25 on becoming the first player to score back to back centuries in IPL. Way to go, keep shining! Have a wonderful season ahead #DCvsKXIP," Raina tweeted. Along the course of this innings, Dhawan also completed 5,000 runs in the IPL. As a result, Dhawan is now at the fourth position in IPL's all-time leading run-scorer list.

Co-incidentally, Dhawan also completed 10 years in international cricket on Tuesday.

