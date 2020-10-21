Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leipzig's Angelino scores quick double to sink Basaksehir

Basaksehir, making their maiden group-stage appearance, managed to keep up for the opening 20 minutes but were then on the back foot. They controlled possession in the second half but failed to carve out any real scoring chances against the disciplined German backline.

Reuters | Leipzig | Updated: 21-10-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 02:29 IST
Soccer-Leipzig's Angelino scores quick double to sink Basaksehir

Midfielder Angelino struck twice in four minutes to give RB Leipzig a 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday and help them to make a winning start in the Champions League group stage. Leipzig, last season's surprise semi-finalists who are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, went in search of a quick goal and after a few early chances Angelino put them in the driving seat in the 16th minute.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Manchester City since January, turned into an accomplished centre forward when he beautifully controlled a Kevin Kampl cross into the box with a fine first touch, pivoted on the spot and fired in for the lead. He completed a quick counter attack four minutes later after the Turks lost possession in their own half.

Angelino, who has already scored twice in four Bundesliga games, came close to a hat-trick a little later but his powerful volley straight from a corner kick whizzed past the post. Basaksehir, making their maiden group-stage appearance, managed to keep up for the opening 20 minutes but were then on the back foot.

They controlled possession in the second half but failed to carve out any real scoring chances against the disciplined German backline. Leipzig have three points in Group H, along with Manchester United who beat Paris St Germain 2-1. The Germans next play United in Manchester on Oct. 28.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea frustrated in 0-0 draw with Sevilla

Chelsea were frustrated by a disciplined Sevilla as their opening Group E fixture in the Champions League ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Europa League winners Sevilla, who have been a thorn in the side of English c...

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military says holds Hamas responsible

Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended dozens of metres underground and into southern Israel.The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors...

Mexico warns of coronavirus rebound from big holiday crowds

Mexico is doubling down on its public health message to avoid big crowds to avert a second wave of coronavirus infections as annual festivities approach, including the Day of the Dead, that traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of peopl...

U.S. offers Brazil telecoms financing to buy 5G equipment from Huawei rivals

The U.S. government stepped up an offensive on Tuesday to keep Chinas Huawei Technologies out of Brazils 5G market, with Washington offering to finance purchases by Brazilian telecom companies of equipment from its competitors. During a vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020