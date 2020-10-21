Soccer-Lazio mark Champions League return with win over Dortmund

Left Menu
Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday. Their second strike was credited as an own goal by keeper Marwin Hitz while substitute Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro got the third as the Italians shrugged off poor form in the new Serie A season to secure a winning start to their Group F campaign.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday.

Their second strike was credited as an own goal by keeper Marwin Hitz while substitute Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro got the third as the Italians shrugged off poor form in the new Serie A season to secure a winning start to their Group F campaign. Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Haaland kept up his prolific Champions League scoring form with a second-half goal to make it 2-1 but that was the German club's only consolation.

Immobile, who played for Dortmund in the 2014-15 season, gave Lazio an early lead after their pressing secured the possession from the visitors' new signing Thomas Meunier. That allowed Joaquin Correa to steal a pass through to Immobile, who scored from close range in the sixth minute.

It was the fifth Champions League goal for the 30-year-old Italian international, the four previous efforts having been netted in Dortmund colours. "It was an emotional night, playing Champions League football after so many years. We had a perfect match, we’re happy. Dortmund are a great side, we needed a great performance," Immobile said.

Lazio’s lead was doubled in the 23rd minute when Luiz Felipe, returning from injury, attacked a corner and got a glancing touch with his head to steer the ball towards goal and it hit the face of Hitz as it flew into the ent. Dortmund had few opportunities to force a first-half chance but after the break they were more attacking as Haaland began to power his way through the home defence and look dangerous.

He eventually pulled back a goal in the 71st minute with a powerful left-foot finish from a square pass delivered by American teenage substitute Gio Reyna. Haaland now has 11 goals in nine appearances in the competition. But just as Dortmund went in search of parity, a quick counter attack saw Immobile set up substitute Akpa-Akpro to restore Lazio’s two-goal advantage five minutes later.

Lazio’s win contrasted to their domestic form where they have collected one point from their last three Serie A outings. Earlier on Tuesday, Belgium’s Club Brugge snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 in Russia in their opener in the group.

Next Wednesday Lazio visit Brugge while Dortmund host Zenit. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris and Clare Fallon)

