IPL 13: Pooran's 'stance and backlift' reminds me of JP Duminy, says Tendulkar

Nicholas Pooran has been in some fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed by the southpaw's clean striking abilities. Pooran smashed a gutsy half-century as KXIP defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Tendulkar praised Pooran for his clean hitting and said left-handed batsman's stance and backlift reminds him of South African cricketer JP Duminy "Some power-packed shots played by @nicholas_47. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21," Tendulkar tweeted.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. KXIP will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)