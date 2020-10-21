Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Pooran's 'stance and backlift' reminds me of JP Duminy, says Tendulkar

Nicholas Pooran has been in some fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed by the southpaw's clean striking abilities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:01 IST
IPL 13: Pooran's 'stance and backlift' reminds me of JP Duminy, says Tendulkar
KXIP batsman Nicholas Pooran. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Nicholas Pooran has been in some fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed by the southpaw's clean striking abilities. Pooran smashed a gutsy half-century as KXIP defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Tendulkar praised Pooran for his clean hitting and said left-handed batsman's stance and backlift reminds him of South African cricketer JP Duminy "Some power-packed shots played by @nicholas_47. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21," Tendulkar tweeted.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. KXIP will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Demoralized, shocked' Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP 'kidnaping', jittery Bajwa orders inquiry

It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the deep state in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the atrocities of the powerful army. Recently, political parties under t...

Facebook sues four individuals for providing fake engagement services

Facebook said Tuesday it has filed separate lawsuits against four individuals providing fake engagement services that are intended to artificially inflate likes and followers on Instagram.The social media giant is suing Sean Heilweil and Ja...

Maha: TMC starts virtual yoga classes for COVID-19 patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation has started virtual yoga classes for patients at a civic-run COVID-19 hospital in the city with an aim to ensure their speedy recovery. Mayor Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the virtual yoga classes at the hospital...

Mindhunter Season 3 development will take time, actors released from contracts

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3.Here we have an update on Mindhunter Season 3 from the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020