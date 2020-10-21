Champions League: Messi achieves new milestone as Barcelona defeat Ferencvaros
Lionel Messi achieved a new milestone as Barcelona defeated Ferencvaros in the Champions League here.
Lionel Messi achieved a new milestone as Barcelona defeated Ferencvaros in the Champions League here. Barcelona registered an impressive 5-1 win over Ferencvaros. Messi scored one goal during the match and he became the first player in the Champions League to score in 16 consecutive seasons.
"Leo #Messi is the first player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in 16 consecutive seasons! #UCL," Barcelona tweeted. After the opening goal from Messi in the 27th minute, Ansu Fati netted a goal in the 42nd minute. Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele then scored one goal each in the second half to hand Barcelona a comfortable win.
Barcelona will now take on Juventus in the Champions League on October 29. (ANI)
