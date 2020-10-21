Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro 2020 not at risk from UEFA block on Azerbaijan hosting

The four games in Brussels were moved to Wembley Stadium in London, which had previously been picked for the semifinals and final. Two weeks ago, UEFA moved Nations League home games for Azerbaijan and Armenia to neutral countries amid their conflict over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:37 IST
Euro 2020 not at risk from UEFA block on Azerbaijan hosting

UEFA will keep planning for European Championship games in Azerbaijan next year despite deciding the country cannot host its competitions “until further notice” during conflict with neighbouring Armenia. Baku is due to host three Euro 2020 group-stage games -- featuring Switzerland, Turkey and Wales -- in June, then a quarterfinal on July 3 at the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

Azerbaijan is among 12 host nations for the 24-team tournament that was postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. One intended Euro 2020 host, Belgium, dropped out three years ago when a stadium project in Brussels failed. The four games in Brussels were moved to Wembley Stadium in London, which had previously been picked for the semifinals and final.

Two weeks ago, UEFA moved Nations League home games for Azerbaijan and Armenia to neutral countries amid their conflict over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The historic dispute flared again last month. "UEFA is of the opinion that, at the present time, the conditions to stage UEFA matches in these countries are not met," the European soccer body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The situation in the region will be monitored," UEFA said, though adding Tuesday's decision by its executive committee "does not affect the ongoing planning for the staging of UEFA Euro 2020 matches in Baku in June next year." The next game affected will be Qarabag's Europa League game against Villarreal on October 29. It was to be played in Baku, at a different stadium. Both countries have home games in the Nations League in November that will need to find neutral venues.

This month, Azerbaijan played its home game in Albania and Armenia switched to Poland. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since 1994. A separatist war started after the breakup of the Soviet Union three years earlier.

For security reasons since 2007, UEFA has separated national and club teams from Armenia and Azerbaijan in its tournament draws. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire at market in Dadar; no casualty

A fire broke out in a market in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said. The fire broke out in a shop at Agar Bazar in Dadar at around 7 am.The blaze was doused with t...

Europe records weekly high of 927K virus cases

The World Health Organization says Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than 927,000 cases. The UN health agency said in its latest global report on the cor...

British science advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

There is very little chance of the coronavirus being eradicated and so people will have to live with it for evermore, a British scientist on the governments advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday.We are going to have to live ...

NASA spacecraft touches down on asteroid Bennu, collects rock samples

After a four-year-long journey, NASAs OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched down on the rugged surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, and unfurled its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020