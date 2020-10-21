Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bairstow one of the best openers in world: Steve Patterson

Steve Patterson praised "phenomenal" England cricketer Jonny Bairstow as one of the best white ball opening batsmen in world cricket at present.

ANI | Yorkshire | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:15 IST
Bairstow one of the best openers in world: Steve Patterson
England's Jonny Bairstow.. Image Credit: ANI

Steve Patterson praised "phenomenal" England cricketer Jonny Bairstow as one of the best white ball opening batsmen in world cricket at present. Bairstow is a one-day World Cup winner with England and is currently enjoying an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in the UAE with Sunrisers Hyderabad having scored 316 runs in nine innings, including a best of 97

"Jonny (Bairstow) is a bit different to most in that he can probably adapt quicker than most because of the sheer natural ability he's got at many sports, not just cricket," Yorkshire County Cricket Club official website quoted Patterson as saying. "I'm sure those who have stats to hand would throw some other names in there to rival him. But, on current form, he'd be one of your first choices picks if you had a blank piece of paper. He's just phenomenal," he added.

"He's certainly up there", said Patterson while replying to whether Bairstow is the best limited-overs opener in world cricket. Bairstow, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been in some fine form. The right-handed batsman has smashed 316 runs in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 144.12.

"Doing it in the IPL in the UAE, which are very different conditions to what we're used to in England - they bowl a lot of spins, etc, it doesn't seem to have fazed him," said Patterson Bairstow has not played a Test Match for England since last Boxing Day in South Africa, and he has only scored two fifties in his last 10 appearances dating back to January 2019.

Patterson reckons that it won't be long before he is shining again in Test Match cricket. "It's brilliant for us that we'll likely see a bit more of him. But if we do, it won't be long before we see him back in an England Test shirt because he's too good a player not to be in that side," said Patterson. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb - TV

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle Easts hardest-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman ...

Videocon insolvency case: Dhoot family offers to pay Rs 30,000 cr to lenders

The Dhoot family has offered to pay Rs 30,000 crore to lenders to settle their outstanding loans and pull out 13 Videocon group companies from the insolvency proceedings. A proposal for paying the amount has been forwarded to the Committee ...

Soccer-England to face Ireland at Wembley after New Zealand withdrawal

England will face Ireland in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium next month after New Zealand withdrew from the fixture, the Football Association said on Wednesday. New Zealand pulled out of what would have been their first match at...

Japan to pledge to cut emissions to zero by 2050 -Nikkei

Japans government will soon commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050, in a shift in its position on climate change, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, without citing the source of its information. Japan had p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020