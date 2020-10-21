Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi re-signs for Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday announced that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:29 IST
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi re-signs for Melbourne Renegades
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday announced that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). This will be Nabi's fourth season with the club. In his 27 games for the Renegades, he has demonstrated his all-round talents by averaging 30 with the bat at a strike rate of 131, while also taking 21 wickets.

Nabi will join the Renegades after his stint in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I have always enjoyed my time with the Renegades and testing myself against some of the best T20 players in the world in the Big Bash. I'm very pleased to have re-signed for a fourth season," said Nabi in an official statement.

Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said Nabi provides the team with added flexibility. "Nabi's versatility makes him a very valuable member of our team. He can bat and bowl in a number of different situations and he reads the game so well," Klinger said.

"We'll again be looking for Nabi to play a key role in our middle order and he'll be called upon to bowl some important overs," the coach added. The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be locking horns against Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb - TV

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle Easts hardest-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman ...

Videocon insolvency case: Dhoot family offers to pay Rs 30,000 cr to lenders

The Dhoot family has offered to pay Rs 30,000 crore to lenders to settle their outstanding loans and pull out 13 Videocon group companies from the insolvency proceedings. A proposal for paying the amount has been forwarded to the Committee ...

Soccer-England to face Ireland at Wembley after New Zealand withdrawal

England will face Ireland in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium next month after New Zealand withdrew from the fixture, the Football Association said on Wednesday. New Zealand pulled out of what would have been their first match at...

Japan to pledge to cut emissions to zero by 2050 -Nikkei

Japans government will soon commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050, in a shift in its position on climate change, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, without citing the source of its information. Japan had p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020