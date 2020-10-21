Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester United swings to annual net loss as revenue slides

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:42 IST
Manchester United swings to annual net loss as revenue slides

Manchester United slumped to a net loss of 23.2 million pounds ($30.3 million) in the last financial year as the coronavirus forced soccer clubs to play matches behind closed doors and disrupted broadcast schedules.

United, who have made mixed start to the new English Premier League season, said revenue in the year ended June 30 fell 19% to 509 million pounds. It gave no financial forecast for the current year. ($1 = 0.7653 pounds)

Also Read: SOCCER-Englishman Le Fondre leaves Sydney FC in loan switch

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle Easts hardest-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman ...

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies. Following are details on the measures in place in different parts of the UKENGLAND - Entire ...

Fire Guard for Every Indian - AQUAFIRE

Gurgaon Haryana India, October 21 ANIBusiness Wire India FIRE - blessing or a curse on mankind. Though fire is the most important invention of mankind but when unchecked, it can also be the biggest curse. More than 25000 lives are lost and...

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory. Gandhi, who was interacti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020