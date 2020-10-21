Left Menu
Soccer-England to face Ireland at Wembley after New Zealand withdrawal

England will face Ireland in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium next month after New Zealand withdrew from the fixture, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:47 IST
England will face Ireland in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium next month after New Zealand withdrew from the fixture, the Football Association said on Wednesday. New Zealand pulled out of what would have been their first match at Wembley citing player unavailability and travel restrictions arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Gareth Southgate's squad will take on the Irish on Thursday Nov. 12 ahead of their last two UEFA Nations League Group fixtures away to Belgium on Nov. 15 and home to Iceland on Nov. 18," the FA said in a statement. "In keeping with current guidelines, this game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, although The FA has committed to working with the government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible."

