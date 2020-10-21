The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-PREVIEW Strugglers RR and SRH lock horns in must-win game Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) The inexperienced young guns of both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BRAVO-INJURY Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with groin injury: CSK CEO Viswanathan Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs. SPO-MINISTRY-NSF-RECOGNITION 27 NSFs to be granted recognition: Ministry in its affidavit to HC New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has decided to grant recognition to 27 national sports federations, according to an affidavit it has filed before the Delhi High Court.

SPO-CRI-IPL-HOLDER-LD BLM Holder sad that 'Black Lives Matter' movement not part of IPL Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) West Indies captain Jason Holder has expressed his disappointment over none of the IPL teams taking a knee in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which, he feels, has gone unnoticed in the world's most glamorous cricket league. SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHUL This season Shami has lot more clarity about his role as senior bowler: KL Rahul Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) The ever-reliable Mohammed Shami has bowled with a lot more "clarity of mind" in the ongoing IPL, which has helped him deliver near-perfect performances this season, feels Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-BANGLADESH Three U-19 Bangladesh cricketers test positive for COVID-19: Report Dhaka, Oct 21 (PTI) Three Bangladesh U-19 national team cricketers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 15 others are symptomatic, according to a newspaper report. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHAWAN Running faster, feeling fresher and not afraid to get out: Dhawan speaks on purple patch Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) In rampaging form, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-IYER Wake up call for us, we should take more responsibility: Iyer Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) It's a wake up call, said Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer as he urged his team's batsmen, with the exception of an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, to take "more responsibility" following a surprise IPL loss to Kings XI Punjab here. SPO-CRI-IND-AUS Sydney could be Indian cricket team's port of entry for quarantine and training: Reports Sydney, Oct 21 (PTI) Sydney and Canberra are emerging as potential venues to host India's limited-over series against Australia during the upcoming tour starting next month.

SPO-AFI-ELECTIONS Sumariwalla set to become AFI chief for third time, Anju to be senior VP New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Incumbent Adille Sumariwalla is set to be elected unopposed as Athletics Federation of India president for his third term while former long jumper Anju Bobby George will be made senior vice-president in the national governing body's polls on October 31. SPO-CRI-IPL-BRAVO-COMMENTS This wasn't a season we expected, but keep supporting CSK: Bravo Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) Ruled out of the remainder of IPL with a groin injury, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has implored the beleaguered outfit's fans to keep supporting it in what has turned out to be a forgettable season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DEVILLIERS We want to finish on top of points table, says de Villiers Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (PTI) Experiencing one of their finest IPL seasons, Royals Challengers Bangalore's batting maestro AB de Villiers says his team wants to top the points table on its way to the play-offs of the ongoing edition. SPO-ISL-FCGOA-NEMIL FC Goa signs 18-year-old mid-fielder Muhammed Nemil Margao, Oct 21 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise FC Goa has roped in 18-year-old midfielder Muhammed Nemil on a four-year deal.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAI Mumbai City FC ropes in Nigerian striker Ogbeche Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Wednesday signed Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche for the upcoming 2020-21 season. SPO-RACING-AASHI Aashi Hanspal named impressive new driver in FIA's Rising Stars program Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) City-based Aashi Hanspal was named the 'Most Deserving and Impressive New Driver' in the FIA Girls On Track - The Rising Stars programme, held at Paul Ricard karting circuit in France.