Sports News Roundup: Saints to allow fans at home games; O'Connor takes 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet and more

Saints to allow fans at home games

After talk of finding a new city for their home games to have fans in attendance this season, the New Orleans Saints can stay put at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and gradually build up their spectator counts. Thanks to an agreement between the team and New Orleans' mayor, LaToya Cantrell, doors will open to 3,000 fans on Sunday when the Saints host the Carolina Panthers.

Cycling: O'Connor takes 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben O'Connor won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday. O'Connor gave the NTT team, who are looking for a sponsor for next year, a much-needed win as he prevailed from the day's 18-man breakaway ahead of Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner and Belgian Thomas de Gendt.

Dolphins' Flores confirms Tagovailoa to start after bye

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores confirmed Wednesday that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be under center when the team comes out of its bye. Flores' comments come one day after multiple media reports leaked the news that Tagovailoa would replace veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Olympics: Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to "pack less, wait less" following security tests

Tokyo Olympics organisers wrapped up three days of tests on Wednesday, trialling a number of security and COVID-19 countermeasures and asking supporters and officials to pack less to wait less when entering venues during the Games. During the tests at Tokyo Big Sight, a convention centre that will host media during the postponed Games next year, organisers assessed various technologies to monitor body temperatures of spectators.

Dodgers rookie RHP Gonsolin will start Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has a 9.95 ERA through two career postseason appearances, will start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the announcement late Tuesday night after his team won the series opener 8-3 in Arlington, Texas.

Clippers officially hire Lue as head coach

Five days after reports emerged that Tyronn Lue was finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, the team confirmed the move Tuesday. While the Clippers didn't announce the terms of the contract, multiple media outlets reported last week that the sides were hammering out a five-year deal. The team will introduce Lue at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said. "I won't play in Paris as I can't add to my points tally but I will go to Vienna and London," Djokovic told Wednesday's edition of Belgade daily Sportski Zurnal.

Almost 80% of Tokyo Games volunteers concerned about COVID-19: survey

Almost 80% of volunteers for next year's rearranged Summer Olympics are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) survey showed. The Games were postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic and the survey of over 13,000 volunteers found almost half were also worried about the impact the delay will have "on the level of enthusiasm".

Federer targeting Australian Open for return

Roger Federer said he is on target to play in the Australian Open in January after two knee surgeries sidelined him for most of 2020. The 39-year-old Federer hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the tournament in Melbourne.

Dodgers beat Rays 8-3 to draw first blood in World Series

Mookie Betts hit a home run, stole two bases and scored twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win the first game of the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. The favored Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when center fielder Cody Bellinger laced a home run over the right field fence.