Soccer-Own goal hands Liverpool away win at Ajax
Yet Liverpool, who won their sixth Champions League title in 2019, still proved value for their victory, dominating possession and counter attacking at pace while keeping a clean sheet despite missing talisman Virgil van Dijk, who suffered a serious injury at the weekend.Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 02:32 IST
Liverpool beat Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title credentials. Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico turned the ball into his own net in the 35th minute to ensure a winning start in Group D for the English champions, who looked the stronger of the two teams despite Ajax creating several good chances at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Davy Klaassen struck the post with a powerful shot and Quincy Promes had a point-blank effort stopped by the legs of Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian as the Dutch club created a handful of excellent opportunities. Yet Liverpool, who won their sixth Champions League title in 2019, still proved value for their victory, dominating possession and counter attacking at pace while keeping a clean sheet despite missing talisman Virgil van Dijk, who suffered a serious injury at the weekend. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
ALSO READ
Dutch court convicts 6 men of plotting massive jihadi attack
Health News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Malaysia reports 374 new coronavirus cases and more
'Irresponsible': Dutch legal advisor criticises plan for Unilever 'exit tax'
World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more
'Irresponsible': Dutch legal advisor criticises plan for Unilever 'exit tax'