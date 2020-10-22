Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-After Townsend reconciliation, Russell ready for Scotland return

Russell was dropped on the eve of Scotland’s Six Nations opener in Ireland after “a breach of team protocol”, with British media reporting he missed training after a night out. Russell said soon after he had no relationship with Townsend despite eight years of working with him and played no part in Scotland’s remaining games in the competition before it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:16 IST
Rugby-After Townsend reconciliation, Russell ready for Scotland return

A lengthy rapprochement process between Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and flyhalf Finn Russell will be successfully concluded on Friday when the mercurial halfback returns for their test programme opener against Georgia at Murrayfield. Russell was dropped on the eve of Scotland’s Six Nations opener in Ireland after “a breach of team protocol”, with British media reporting he missed training after a night out.

Russell said soon after he had no relationship with Townsend despite eight years of working with him and played no part in Scotland’s remaining games in the competition before it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pair talked regularly during the lockdown, paving the way for the French-based player to return and he has been named on the bench and will likely get a chance to win his 50th cap.

The 28-year-old showed what Scotland had been missing during Racing 92’s European Champions Cup campaign, setting up a winning try in the semi-final against Saracens although a flippant moment cost them in the final against Exeter Chiefs. Townsend said he had had no conversations about tempering Russell's maverick style.

“Any game you play there are going to be errors, especially when you are a No. 10. We don’t want to take away from any of our players the ability to seize opportunities," he told reporters this week. “It’s great to see players having the courage to go for what they see is right. For Finn, with his skills set, those decision will be right far more often than they are not.”

Townsend said his clash with Russell has been a learning experience. “I’ve certainly reflected on the events and what I could have done better with Finn and in my role as coach,” he said.

“It is time to put all that in the memory bank and make sure you become a better coach for the experience.” (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Malaysias budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the groups Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said a loan has been approved and disburse...

Kremlin sees no alternative to peaceful solution in Karabakh conflict -spokesman

The Kremlin on Thursday said a peaceful solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, as bloodshed in the mountain enclave continued between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on the eve of talks in Washington.Armenia...

Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturdays friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.France produced a stunning performa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020