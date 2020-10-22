Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, the U.S-owned outfit said on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. Both drivers had earlier posted messages on social media announcing their departures.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:19 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, the U.S-owned outfit said on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Both drivers had earlier posted messages on social media announcing their departures. Frenchman Grosjean, 34, has been at Haas since 2016, with Dane Magnussen, 28, joining in 2017.

"We have a lot of good memories together -- in particular our 2018 season when we finished fifth in the standings in only our third season. Romain and Kevin played a significant part in that success," said team boss Guenther Steiner in a statement. Magnussen tweeted that he was still working on his plans for the future and wanted to finish the last six races of the season on a high.

Grosjean posted a message saying "the last chapter is closed and the book is finished", and wishing the team all the best for the future.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Malaysias budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the groups Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said a loan has been approved and disburse...

Kremlin sees no alternative to peaceful solution in Karabakh conflict -spokesman

The Kremlin on Thursday said a peaceful solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, as bloodshed in the mountain enclave continued between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on the eve of talks in Washington.Armenia...

Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturdays friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.France produced a stunning performa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020