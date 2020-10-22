Left Menu
Fitness wise, I feel great: Pulisic offers positive update

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has offered a positive update on his fitness, saying that he feels great as he seeks to rediscover his long lost form.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:50 IST
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has offered a positive update on his fitness, saying that he feels great as he seeks to rediscover his long lost form. The 22-year-old has struggled to find his mojo back and untimely injuries have also pegged him back.

Pulisic had witnessed a hamstring problem and it saw him miss the 2020 FA Cup final against Arsenal. "Fitness-wise I feel great. I'm getting back to where I was, I feel strong, I feel like I can play 90 minutes, and I'm happy," Pulisic told Chelsea TV.

Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday and Pulisic termed this particular game as "tough". "It was definitely a tough game. It was one of those where there were not a lot of chances in the game, a really hard-fought match, we did a lot of good defending, and I think we can walk away proud with a point," Pulisic said.

"They're a strong team. They put us to the test, they moved the ball really well and we definitely defended a lot. It's everyone's job to be behind the ball at times," he added. Chelsea will next take on Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday, October 24.

The Blues are currently at the eighth position in the points table with eight points from five matches. (ANI)

