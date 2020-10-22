Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts - report

A 28-count indictment includes failing to hand over a silverware trophy from his maiden Wimbledon triumph in 1985 when he became the youngest men's champion at the All England Club at the age of 17. Six-times Grand Slam winner Becker is also accused of concealing the 1989 Wimbledon trophy and his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:54 IST
Tennis-Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts - report

German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he had failed to hand over his Grand Slam trophies in order to settle his debts, the Press Association reported. The former tennis player, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is also accused of not complying with obligation to disclose information.

Becker, 52, pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought by the Insolvency Service when he made a 45-minute appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London, the report said. A 28-count indictment includes failing to hand over a silverware trophy from his maiden Wimbledon triumph in 1985 when he became the youngest men's champion at the All England Club at the age of 17.

Six-times Grand Slam winner Becker is also accused of concealing the 1989 Wimbledon trophy and his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996. He was told his trial would be listed to take place in September 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, Becker said in an Instagram post https://www.instagram.com/p/CGoyN_rnGOP: "What defines us is how well we rise after falling." Former world number one Becker won Wimbledon three times and finished his career with 49 singles titles.

He was the first German to claim the men's singles crown at Wimbledon and the first non-seeded player to win the grasscourt major.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election

Senior U.S. intelligence officials have accused both Russia and Iran of trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, drawing swift denials from Moscow and Tehran. The announcement two weeks before the Nov. 3 election showed the ...

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.Police said a bomb disposal team was present on...

WhatsApp to expand partnerships with biz solution providers

WhatsApp on Thursday said it plans to expand its partnerships with business solution providers to help enterprises manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer, and charge business customers for some of t...

Regular appointments of trained apprentices without open competition is against govt rules: Railways

The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020