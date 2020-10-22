Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women's contingent reaches UAE for T20 Challenge

Seasoned Indian players such as T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, batswomen Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues had a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai where they had undergone multiple RT-PCR tests. Just like their male counterparts, the women will also now undergo a six-day isolation before entering the 'bio-bubble'.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:57 IST
Indian women's contingent reaches UAE for T20 Challenge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The top 30 women cricketers from India arrived here on Thursday to take part in the Women's T20 Challenge, which is also popularly known as 'mini WIPL' and scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4-9. Seasoned Indian players such as T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, batswomen Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues had a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai where they had undergone multiple RT-PCR tests.

Just like their male counterparts, the women will also now undergo a six-day isolation before entering the 'bio-bubble'. They will be tested on the first, third and fifth day before being allowed in the bio-secure environment created for them. "Let's hear it for our girls! Smiling face with sunglasses Sparkles. Hello UAE. The Supernovas, Trailblazers, Velocity have arrived. Thumbs up. CANNOT WAIT for WomensT20Challenge," IPL tweeted from its official handle.

The three teams will be led by Mithali Raj, Mandhana and Harmanpret. The tournament will mark the beginning of the Indian women's cricket season with foreign stars like Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Wyatt, Chamari Atapattu also taking part in it.

There are talks that the women's team might travel to Sri Lanka for its first international series since the COVID-19 induced break.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One person arrested after earlier bomb scare at French rail station in Lyon

One person was arrested after a brief bomb scare at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that rail services had resumed.Police said two tracks, G and H, would remain closed for now during the ...

Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in 1MDB probe

A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty on Thursday and agreed to pay more than 2 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to the Malaysian 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a corruption scandal. ...

Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in high-altitude area in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in a high-altitude border area in Sikkim and perform Shastra Puja worship of weapons on the occasion on Sunday, government sources said. The defence ministers decisio...

Cycling-Kelderman takes lead as Stelvio climb blows Giro apart

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro dItalia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday.Kelderman Sunweb began the day 17 seconds behind long-time race l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020