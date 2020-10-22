Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal hand trial to club legend Dennis Bergkamp's son

Arsenal have handed a trial to Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who is looking to link up with the Under-23 side in north London.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:13 IST
Arsenal hand trial to club legend Dennis Bergkamp's son
Arsenal logo. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal have handed a trial to Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who is looking to link up with the Under-23 side in north London. According to Goal.com, Mitchel has spent the week training at London Colney with Steve Bould's Under-23s side.

The 22-year-old was released from Almere City over the summer, a team which operates in the second tier of Dutch football. Mitchel grew up in London and was on the pitch with his father for his testimonial against Ajax in 2006, which was the game that officially opened Emirates Stadium. Although he left England 14 years ago, he still holds Arsenal close to his heart.

Dennis made 423 appearances for Arsenal during his glittering 11-year stay in north London which stretched from 1995 to 2006. The 51-year-old scored 120 goals for the Gunners and won three league titles alongside four FA Cups. He was named the Premier League Player of the Season in 1998 and his total of 94 Premier League assists remains an Arsenal record. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-A decade after U.N.-linked cholera outbreak, Haitians demand justice

In the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, it is another, more deadly disease that keeps 20-year-old Haitian Loubean Jean up at night - cholera.Jean was about to celebrate his 11th birthday in 2011 when his father was struck with cholera and ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. The ...

Robbers attempt to break ATM

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said. The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.Ac...

White House releases raw footage of Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald did with 60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited versio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020