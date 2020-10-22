Arsenal hand trial to club legend Dennis Bergkamp's son

Arsenal have handed a trial to Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who is looking to link up with the Under-23 side in north London. According to Goal.com, Mitchel has spent the week training at London Colney with Steve Bould's Under-23s side.

The 22-year-old was released from Almere City over the summer, a team which operates in the second tier of Dutch football. Mitchel grew up in London and was on the pitch with his father for his testimonial against Ajax in 2006, which was the game that officially opened Emirates Stadium. Although he left England 14 years ago, he still holds Arsenal close to his heart.

Dennis made 423 appearances for Arsenal during his glittering 11-year stay in north London which stretched from 1995 to 2006. The 51-year-old scored 120 goals for the Gunners and won three league titles alongside four FA Cups. He was named the Premier League Player of the Season in 1998 and his total of 94 Premier League assists remains an Arsenal record. (ANI)