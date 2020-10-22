Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We needed more runs to defend, says Smith

After a massive eight-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that the side failed to score more runs in the first innings.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:53 IST
IPL 13: We needed more runs to defend, says Smith
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After a massive eight-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that the side failed to score more runs in the first innings. According to Smith, the wicket got better as the game progressed and helped SRH to chase the total.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively to take their team over the line. For this effort, Pandey was also adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'."It (the wicket) got better as the game went on. It was slow and stopping in the first innings, it was one of those wickets which was quite hard to start on. We needed some more runs in the first innings. I cannot put my finger on anything, there are plenty of good players and good teams. We have not been able to pull back to back wins. We just need to keep winning and do not know how things will work for us mathematically, we have to keep winning, that is our job now," Smith told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. Rajasthan started well as pacer Jofra Archer bagged two crucial wickets of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the initial overs. Smith felt that he should have given Archer one more over to put SRH at the backfoot.

"We started well. Jofra taking two big wickets early but we could not keep the foot on the pedal. Vijay played smart innings and Manish took the game on and played really nicely. I consulted a few other boys, it was talked about (giving Jofra another over up front) but opted against it and in hindsight, after what happened, probably would have given him one more over. It was on my mind," Smith said. Earlier, Jason Holder's three-wicket haul helped SRH restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes played knocks of 36 and 30 respectively but the Royals kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the side was restricted to under the 160-run mark.Royals will now lock horns against Mumbai Indias at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: We needed more runs to defend, says Smith

After a massive eight-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad SRH, Rajasthan Royals RR skipper Steve Smith said that the side failed to score more runs in the first innings. According to Smith, the wicket got better as the game progressed a...

'Tremendous opportunities exist to increase collaboration between US, India in 5G'

The US and India have tremendous opportunities to collaborate in the field of 5G which can also accelerate the development and commercialisation of modern technological solutions, a top US official said on Thursday.Greg Kalbaugh, deputy und...

Trump tests negative for coronavirus ahead of debate -aide

U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday ahead of the final presidential debate against Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden before the Nov. 3 election, his chief of staff Mark Meadows said.Trum...

FEATURE-A decade after U.N.-linked cholera outbreak, Haitians demand justice

In the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, it is another, more deadly disease that keeps 20-year-old Haitian Loubean Jean up at night - cholera.Jean was about to celebrate his 11th birthday in 2011 when his father was struck with cholera and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020