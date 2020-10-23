Rugby-'The Bus' Savea parks in Wellington

Left Menu
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-10-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 04:28 IST
Former New Zealand winger Julian Savea has re-signed with his hometown Wellington Hurricanes for 2021 after he returned home from France earlier this year. Savea, nicknamed 'The Bus', left the Hurricanes in 2018 to join Toulon on a two-year contract but cut short his stay in France when the French Top 14 league was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

The 30-year-old joined the Hurricanes for their final two games in the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, but did not play and has been appearing for Wellington in New Zealand's provincial championship. "Physically, Julian is in great shape and we know what a threat he can be," Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland said in a statement on Friday. "He is in a great place mentally and will add volumes to our environment on and off the field."

Savea played 54 tests for the All Blacks from 2012-2017 and lit up the 2015 Rugby World Cup with some barnstorming performances.

