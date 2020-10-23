Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mikel Arteta 'delighted' to start Europa League campaign with win

After a win over Rapid Wien, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is delighted to start the Europa League campaign with a victory.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:21 IST
Mikel Arteta 'delighted' to start Europa League campaign with win
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After a win over Rapid Wien, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is delighted to start the Europa League campaign with a victory. Arsenal defeated Rapid Wien 2-1 in the match here on Thursday.

"We knew it would be a difficult match and we made it a little bit harder with a few of the decisions we made and the goal we conceded, which if anything is my fault because I demand those things," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "But I really liked the reaction, in the second half we understood much better the spaces that we have to attack, we played with more purpose and we generated much more, even though we conceded a late chance with another misunderstanding at the back. But in general I think we scored two good goals, the second one was fantastic and I am delighted to start with a victory," he added.

Taxiarchis Fountas scored the opening goal of the match in the 51st minute, putting Rapid Wien ahead of Arsenal. David Luiz then scored an equalizer in the 70th minute before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a goal in the 74th minute to seal the win for Arsenal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan youngster starts volunteer online message counseling

Suicides are on the rise among Japanese teens and that worries 21-year-old Koki Ozora, who grew up depressed and lonely. His nonprofit Anata no Ibasho, or A Place for You, is run entirely by volunteers. It offers a 24-hour text-messaging se...

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020