Sports News Roundup: Seahawks' Wilson says WR Brown deserves another chance; League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team. The 3-2 Raiders will meet at 4:05 p.m. ET while the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks and divisional rival Arizona Cardinals play in Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm ET as the league safeguards a coveted broadcast slot and further enhances safety protocols.

No. 1 seed Goffin ousted by Giron in Antwerp

American qualifier Marcos Giron pulled off an upset of Belgium's David Goffin on Thursday at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, knocking out No. 1 seed in straight sets. Giron, ranked No. 94, took down the 14th-ranked Goffin 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 40 minutes. The win propelled Giron into the quarterfinals where he will next face No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur.

First British boat a 'pig' so redesign no shock: former NZ sailor

Britain's INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the design for their second-generation America's Cup yacht, a former Team New Zealand sailor has told Reuters. All three challengers launched their second-generation AC75 foiling monohulls in Auckland over the last week, just two months out from their first competitive outing in a December regatta that will also include defenders Team New Zealand.

Seahawks' Wilson says WR Brown deserves another chance

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes that embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown deserves another chance to play in the NFL. If that chance arrives in Seattle, where the Seahawks reportedly are pushing to sign Brown, Wilson said he and his teammates would welcome him without judgment.

After loss, Dodgers line up LHP Urias for Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers might have lost Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but they gained a sense of normalcy for their starting rotation. Because left-hander Julio Urias was not used in the 6-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, in what was essentially a bullpen game for Los Angeles, he will slot into the rotation for Game 4 on Saturday night.

NHL: League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events. The outdoor Winter Classic regular season game was scheduled to be played on Jan. 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Sunrise, Florida was set to host All-Star Weekend from Jan. 29-30.

Gauff says Murray a 'great ally' for highlighting diversity issues

American Coco Gauff said she was inspired by Andy Murray after the former world number one highlighted a lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) board members at the Lawn Tennis Association and All England Club. Murray posted a screenshot on Instagram of an interview in which 1996 Wimbledon finalist MaliVai Washington points out that none of the 24 board members across the two organisations are from a BAME background.

Munoz grabs lead, Woods struggles at Zozo Championship

Sebastian Munoz had an eventful opening round that included two eagles in an eight-under-par 64 that gave him a one-shot lead at the Zozo Championship on Thursday while Tiger Woods' bid for a record 83rd PGA Tour win got off to a stuttering start. World number three Justin Thomas got hot on the back nine, finishing eagle-birdie-birdie for a seven-under 65 to climb into a tie for second with England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Ex-49ers star Stubblefield sentenced 15 years to life for rape

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015. KRON-TV reported the news, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office. Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt "pure joy." He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.