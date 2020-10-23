Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Capitals need to make 'minor adjustments' to bounce back: Rabada ahead of clash against KKR

In the previous match, Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) but pacer Kagiso Rabada stressed that his side doesn't need to try to 'reinvent the wheel' rather they just need to make some 'minor adjustments' to bounce back.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:09 IST
Delhi Capitals need to make 'minor adjustments' to bounce back: Rabada ahead of clash against KKR
Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

In the previous match, Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) but pacer Kagiso Rabada stressed that his side doesn't need to try to 'reinvent the wheel' rather they just need to make some 'minor adjustments' to bounce back. Delhi Capitals are currently the table toppers of this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) with 14 points. The team is just one win away from securing a berth in the playoffs of the ongoing tournament.

"I don't know if I would call the loss against KXIP a wake-up call, it's just a loss and losses do happen. So it's not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel. We need to assess where we felt we went wrong, which we have done already. We've talked about the game and where we can improve. Bearing that in mind, we need to realise what good came out of that game as well," Rabada said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "Losses can happen so it's just about getting back up, and getting ready for the next game. Having identified what we have done wrong and have done right, we just need to make some minor adjustments," he added.

Delhi Capitals are currently gearing up for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, slated to take place on Saturday. The South African pacer, who holds the Purple Cap with 21 wickets in 10 games, was asked whether he thinks his bowling can help the team lift the trophy this season, to which he replied, "I think it's going to have to be a team collective. Look, we have had seven different Man of the Match awardees in the games that we have played. There are so many match-winners in our team, so it shows that all of us are hungry to win."

"I am the one who's lucky to get the wickets, but everyone has been contributing to the side. All the bowlers, batsmen, and even fielders have contributed in our good performances. You've got guys who have put their hand up, and it's always been a team effort," added Rabada. Commenting on his bowling partnership with Anrich Nortje, the 25-year-old said he enjoys bowling with his compatriot. "It's awesome bowling with him, I mean he has done really well, he has got a lot of pace, he's always willing to learn and always open to new ideas, and I think that's a great trait to have," said Rabada.

"He always gives his best for the team and at the end of the day we have a job to do, and I think we have done well so far. Hopefully, we qualify (for the playoffs), we are one win away, and then hopefully we can do it when it matters the most - in the knockout stages also," added the pacer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR takes cognizance of Hoshiarpur rape and murder case

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR in a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Hoshiarpur took cognizance about half-burnt body of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered on Thursday. In the letter to...

Advantage Club launches exclusive Diwali gifting options for corporates

New Delhi India, October 23 ANINewsVoir Advantage Club, Indias most extensive reward loyalty program has come up with a special category of gifts and vouchers for corporates to choose from this Diwali. The categories are a mix of physical a...

FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but set for second weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 jumped on Friday after Barclays Q3 profit beat expectations and data showed British retail sales grew in September, but the blue-chip index was set for weekly losses on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions. The FTSE...

Nalanda Educational Institutions is in the Process of Shaping India's Future by Enlightening the Path of its Students

Hyderabad, Telangana There is no denying the fact that the literacy rate in India is very low as compared to the other countries. Nalanda Educational Institutions is working hard to enhance the countrys literacy rate. The institute has pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020