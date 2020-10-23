Minister launches Punjabi version of ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’

To make people aware of the health issues and fitness mantra, Punjab Sports and NRI Affairs Minister Shri Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi today launched the Punjabi version of 'Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' for all age groups under the fit India movement under the initiative of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala.

During the launching ceremony here today at his official residence, Shri Rana Sodhi said that this is a great initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYA&S), and today we are launching the Punjabi version of these protocols so that people from all walk of life could be made aware about fitness tips. These will provide vast knowledge about fitness throughout the country. He said that Fit India, as the name of the mission inspires fitness among all age groups, is a great initiative of the Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India. He also appreciated the efforts for designing the age-wise specific fitness protocols as it will help people of all ages to follow these and test their fitness levels accordingly.

The Cabinet Minister assured that he will take this movement to the masses of Punjab and this Punjabi version will help the Fit India Mission reach the masses. Punjab has always led India in sports and will take the lead in this Fitness mission. About 325 coaches and athletes of Punjab virtually joined this launching program.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched these Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on 24th September 2020.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Services K Siva Prasad, Director Sports and Youth Services Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda, Senior Executive Director Col. R S Bishnoi, and Deputy Director SAI NIS Patiala Ritu Pathik were also present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)