Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister launches Punjabi version of ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’

The Cabinet Minister assured that he will take this movement to the masses of Punjab and this Punjabi version will help the Fit India Mission reach the masses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST
Minister launches Punjabi version of ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched these Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on 24th September 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@PunjabGovtIndia)

To make people aware of the health issues and fitness mantra, Punjab Sports and NRI Affairs Minister Shri Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi today launched the Punjabi version of 'Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' for all age groups under the fit India movement under the initiative of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala.

During the launching ceremony here today at his official residence, Shri Rana Sodhi said that this is a great initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYA&S), and today we are launching the Punjabi version of these protocols so that people from all walk of life could be made aware about fitness tips. These will provide vast knowledge about fitness throughout the country. He said that Fit India, as the name of the mission inspires fitness among all age groups, is a great initiative of the Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India. He also appreciated the efforts for designing the age-wise specific fitness protocols as it will help people of all ages to follow these and test their fitness levels accordingly.

The Cabinet Minister assured that he will take this movement to the masses of Punjab and this Punjabi version will help the Fit India Mission reach the masses. Punjab has always led India in sports and will take the lead in this Fitness mission. About 325 coaches and athletes of Punjab virtually joined this launching program.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched these Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on 24th September 2020.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Services K Siva Prasad, Director Sports and Youth Services Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda, Senior Executive Director Col. R S Bishnoi, and Deputy Director SAI NIS Patiala Ritu Pathik were also present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sify Q2 net profit up 35 pc to Rs 26 crore

IT company Sify on Friday posted a 35 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 25.7 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company, in a statement, said it had posted a net profit of Rs 19.1 crore in the same period a year a...

Maha govt publishes list of medical stores selling Remdesivir

The Maharashtra government on Friday came out with a list of 59 pharmacists in the state where Remdesivir, a drug used for COVID-19 treatment, will be available at Rs 2,360 per unit. Principal secretary of the public health department Dr Pr...

Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia for kin of polling staff in case of COVID-19 death

The government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the family members of the polling official and security personnel engaged in Odisha by- election if they die of COVID-19, an official release said. The Election Commission has made t...

West Bengal reports 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

West Bengal on Friday reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,426, as per a bulletin released by the state health department. The death toll rose to 6,368 with 60 more fatalities, it said In the last 24 hours, 3,676 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020