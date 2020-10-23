Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID; First British boat a 'pig' so redesign no shock and more

NFL: League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID; First British boat a 'pig' so redesign no shock and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team. The 3-2 Raiders will meet at 4:05 p.m. ET while the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks and divisional rival Arizona Cardinals play in Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm ET as the league safeguards a coveted broadcast slot and further enhances safety protocols.

First British boat a 'pig' so redesign no shock: former NZ sailor

Britain's INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the design for their second-generation America's Cup yacht, a former Team New Zealand sailor has told Reuters. All three challengers launched their second-generation AC75 foiling monohulls in Auckland over the last week, just two months out from their first competitive outing in a December regatta that will also include defenders Team New Zealand.

Cycling: Giro director furious as stage shortened following protest

Furious Giro d'Italia director Mauro Vegni said that "somebody will pay" after a protest by riders forced the 19th stage of the race to be halved in length on Friday. After organisers agreed to shorten the route due to bad weather, the competitors lined up as planned in the town of Morbegno for the marathon 258 kilometre stage to Asti but, after riding a leisurely eight kilometres, hopped on team buses.

MLB: 54 days without a positive COVID-19 test

There have been no new positive COVID-19 cases among players for 54 consecutive days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced Friday. A total of 3,597 samples were collected and tested from Oct. 16-22, including players and staff.

Seahawks' Wilson says WR Brown deserves another chance

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes that embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown deserves another chance to play in the NFL. If that chance arrives in Seattle, where the Seahawks reportedly are pushing to sign Brown, Wilson said he and his teammates would welcome him without judgment.

After loss, Dodgers line up LHP Urias for Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers might have lost Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but they gained a sense of normalcy for their starting rotation. Because left-hander Julio Urias was not used in the 6-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, in what was essentially a bullpen game for Los Angeles, he will slot into the rotation for Game 4 on Saturday night.

NHL: League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events. The outdoor Winter Classic regular season game was scheduled to be played on Jan. 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Sunrise, Florida was set to host All-Star Weekend from Jan. 29-30.

Gauff says Murray a 'great ally' for highlighting diversity issues

American Coco Gauff said she was inspired by Andy Murray after the former world number one highlighted a lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) board members at the Lawn Tennis Association and All England Club. Murray posted a screenshot on Instagram of an interview in which 1996 Wimbledon finalist MaliVai Washington points out that none of the 24 board members across the two organisations are from a BAME background.

Ex-49ers star Stubblefield sentenced 15 years to life for rape

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015. KRON-TV reported the news, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office.

Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt "pure joy." He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in keeping with times: Jaishankar on Quad

The coming together of India, Japan, the US and Australia under the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition was very much in keeping with changing times, and a reflection of the evolving landscape of a multipolar world, External Affairs Minister S ...

Protesters gather across Poland after court curbs abortion rights

Thousands protested across Poland on Friday despite coronavirus restrictions, a day after the top court banned almost all grounds for abortion in the Roman Catholic country. The Constitutional Tribunals ruling on Thursday to ban abortions d...

French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, the health ministry reported on its website.Over the past 24 hours, France registered 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075. It also registered 298 ...

IranAir relaunches European flights after coronavirus halt

Flag-carrier IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, an airline spokesman told the state news agency IRNA on Friday. Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020