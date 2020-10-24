Left Menu
Royal Challengers Bangalore have turned on the heat in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and are third on the table with 14 points from 10 games. The biggest plus for the Bangalore outfit has been the performance of the bowlers, especially Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Morris.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:49 IST
IPL 13: Styris and Lee feel RCB's bowling unit has earned trust of skipper Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore have turned on the heat in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and are third on the table with 14 points from 10 games. The biggest plus for the Bangalore outfit has been the performance of the bowlers, especially Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Morris. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels that the bowling display this year has been the reason why skipper Virat Kohli has looked all the more impressive.

"I always believe that your bowler must have the captain's faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job," he said on Star Sports Select Dugout. While Chahal has 15 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of 7.23, Morris started late in the tournament and has 9 wickets from five games at an impressive economy rate of 5. In fact, Morris' entry has changed the look of the RCB unit.

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee also echoed Styris' sentiments and said: "You are right, it comes down to trust. The captain should trust you as a bowler to put you in any situation. Yes, you have your specific death bowlers or you have your bowler at the top of the order or the first 6 during the powerplay, and then you have your bowlers who bowl in the middle." "For me as long as you have that trust and understand your role then that will firstly give you confidence as a player and also make you be able to execute your plans and establish yourself as a proper cricketer," he added. (ANI)

