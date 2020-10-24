IPL 13: Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to his late father-in-law

Left Menu
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century, to his late father-in-law Surinder who passed away yesterday. Rana had scored against Delhi Capitals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR batsman Nitish Rana paying tribute to his late father-in-law after scoring fifty (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century, to his late father-in-law Surinder who passed away yesterday. Rana had scored against Delhi Capitals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rana opened the innings for KKR and scored his 10th century of the tournament off 35 balls. After reaching the 50-run mark, Rana flaunted the KKR jersey with his late father-in-law's name 'Surinder' written on it.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League wrote, "Sent in to open the innings, @NitishRana_27 responds with a fine 50 and dedicates it to his father in law, who passed away yesterday." Rana played a flying knock of 81 off 53 balls studded with 13 fours and a six while Sunil Narine scored 61 runs and guided the side to 194/6 in their 20 overs.

Sent in to bat first, KKR got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening batsman Shubman Gill (9) in the second over of the innings. He was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje as the pacer had him caught at the hands of Axar Patel. Delhi bowlers kept on bowling tight line and length and as a result, KKR batsmen were unable to break free. Rahul Tripathi (13) and Dinesh Karthik (3) also lost their wickets cheaply and as a result, KKR was reduced to 42/3 in the eighth over. Tripathi was dismissed by Nortje while Karthik was sent back to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada.

Sunil Narine was promoted to number five, ahead of skipper Eoin Morgan and the move paid off as he along with Rana added 115 runs for KKR. The partnership saw both batsmen going past their 50-run mark. Rabada provided the much-needed breakthrough to Delhi as he dismissed Narine (64) in the 17th over, reducing KKR to 157/4. In the final three overs, KKR was able to score 33 runs more and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 190-run mark.

At one stage, KKR was 44/2 after eight overs, but the side was able to score 150 runs off the final twelve overs. For Delhi Capitals, Rabada and Nortje scalped two wickets each. (ANI)

