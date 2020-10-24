Left Menu
Play with freedom, not with survival mind-set: Shreyas Iyer to teammates

Iyer also said that losing early wickets did no good for the team especially while chasing a big total. "I feel it's really important that you get off to an amazing start when you are chasing a total in excess of 190, need 50 runs at least in the first six overs.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:33 IST
"We need to be strong in our mind and play with freedom, not have a survival mindset," Iyer told official broadcaster 'Star Sports' in the post-match presentation ceremony. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday urged his teammates to toughen up their minds after they crashed to a 59-run loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, a rare poor show for the side this IPL season. Chasing a massive 194/6, which KKR posted courtesy half-centuries by Nitish Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64), DC was held to 135/9 as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5-20) wrecked the in-form line-up. Delhi has won seven of their 11 games so far.

"We need to be strong in our mind and play with freedom, not have a survival mindset," Iyer told official broadcaster 'Star Sports' in the post-match presentation ceremony. "...we could've put more pressure on them and we could've gone more attacking but the way they played in between especially Sunil Narine coming and changing the momentum towards them.

"I think that was the changing point and also we could've bowled in perfect areas, we couldn't execute our plans," he added. Iyer also said that losing early wickets did no good for the team especially while chasing a big total.

"I feel it's really important that you get off to an amazing start when you are chasing a total in excess of 190, need 50 runs at least in the first six overs. Losing two wickets put a lot of pressure on the batsmen coming behind but you can't give that as a reason. He said that the loss has come at the right time and there are several lessons to be taken from the game.

"We are disappointed with the loss but I'm glad it's happening at this point of time because there is a lot of learning from this game and when you go back and do your homework again. "It's important that you come up with a fresh mind and see to it that your work is done precisely," said the Mumbaikar.

