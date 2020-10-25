IPL 13: KXIP bowled well, just want to forget this game and move forward, says Warner

After failing to chase the low-scoring target against Kings XI Punjab, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that Punjab bowlers bowled well to bundle out them at 114 and won the game by 12 runs. Warner added that his team just wants to forget this game and is looking forward to the next one.

"Yeah, it does (hurt a lot). Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us, it was about trying to apply pressure up front, negate the swing bowling, but obviously, we did not get across the line. They bowled well with the new ball. Didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward," Warner told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. With this win, KXIP now has 10 points and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, SRH is in sixth place with 8 points.

Chasing 127, SRH got off to a good start as openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put on 52 runs inside the first six overs. Warner was playing in an aggressive manner inside the powerplay overs and he was in no mood to show respite. However in the seventh over, Ravi Bishnoi provided the much-needed breakthrough to KXIP as he dismissed Warner (35). In the very next over, Murugan Ashwin clean bowled Bairstow (19), reducing SRH to 58/2.

Mohammad Shami then got the wicket of Abdul Samad (7) in the very next over, reducing SRH to 67/3. After conceding 52 runs in the first six overs, KXIP announced a remarkable comeback as in the next six overs, the side gave away just 25 runs and took three wickets. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar put up a brief 33-run stand, but tight bowling from KXIP resulted in Pandey's (15) dismissal in the 16th over, with SRH still 27 runs away from the target. In the very next over, Arshdeep Singh sent Shankar (26) back to the pavilion and the match was set for a tense finish.

In the penultimate over, Chris Jordon dismissed Jason Holder (5), and Rashid Khan (0), and SunRisers' chase got derailed from that point. In the end, KXIP walked away with a 12-run victory. For KXIP, Jordon and Arshdeep Singh scalped three wickets each.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped SRH restrict KXIP to 126/7 in the allotted twenty overs. SRH will now take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27.(ANI)