Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-All Blacks baby boom rules Savea, Laulala out of Wallabies test

Both players were absent when the squad boarded their flight across the Tasman Sea on Sunday but Joe Moody was in the party and Foster was upbeat about the experienced prop being fit to play at Sydney's Olympic Stadium next Sunday. "Ardie's baby boy has arrived, so he'll be joining us late this week," Foster told reporters at Auckland Airport.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 25-10-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 08:25 IST
Rugby-All Blacks baby boom rules Savea, Laulala out of Wallabies test

All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea and prop Nepo Laulala are on paternity leave and will miss the Rugby Championship opener against Australia next weekend, coach Ian Foster said on Sunday. Both players were absent when the squad boarded their flight across the Tasman Sea on Sunday but Joe Moody was in the party and Foster was upbeat about the experienced prop being fit to play at Sydney's Olympic Stadium next Sunday.

"Ardie's baby boy has arrived, so he'll be joining us late this week," Foster told reporters at Auckland Airport. "Nep’s baby hasn't been born yet, so we'll let that happen first and then we'll plan accordingly. But at this stage, the plan is that they're both ready and available for the second (Bledisloe test) over there."

New Zealand could secure the Bledisloe Cup for the 18th straight year if they can avoid defeat in Sydney next weekend after a 16-16 draw in Wellington two weeks ago and last Sunday's 27-7 victory in Auckland. Hoskins Sotutu is the most obvious candidate to replace Savea for what doubles as the Rugby Championship opener after coming off the bench in those tests. But Foster said Akira Ioane and uncapped 20-year-old Cullen Grace were also in the frame.

Sotutu "has done the job that we've given him really, really well," Foster said. "So I guess now we've just got to go back and have a look and say, 'Well do we keep him in that role or do we change a few things around?'" Tighthead Laulala also came off the bench at Eden Park, but Foster's main front row concern will be at loosehead after the experienced starter Moody suffered a concussion last week.

"We haven't actually been able to put him through any rugby training yet, but the signs are really positive," Foster said. "Today when we get over there and tomorrow he'll go through his normal return-to-play protocols but the signs today are he's looking pretty good."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will continue to play its part for world peace, development: TS Tirumurti

On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development. UN75 India congratulates UN. The Empire State lights up ...

Morning 'arti' performed in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on last day of Navratri

The grand morning arti was performed in Delhis Jhandewalan Temple on the last day of Navratri on Sunday. Till now, around three lakh devotees have visited the Jhandewalan Temple and about 2000 volunteers including 300 women volunteers have ...

As COVID-19 hits swing states, Biden and Trump show sharp contrast

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road to swing states where COVID-19 cases are surging ...

Rajnath Singh extends his wishes on Dussehra, to interact with soldiers at Nathula area of Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra Vijayadashami. Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today.Singh will also be present at Shastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020