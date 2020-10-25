Kapil Dev absolutely fine, discharged from hospital: Chetan Sharma

The World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is "absolutely fine" and has been discharged from the hospital, said former cricketer Chetan Sharma. Sharma took to Twitter and wrote: "Good News Kapil Paji is absolutely fine & has been discharged from the hospital. Jai mata di."

In another tweet, Sharma posted a picture of Dev with his doctor and said: "Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital." Dev was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Friday after he complained of chest pain. The hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, had issued a statement saying the former cricketer will get discharged in a couple of days.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the hospital had said in a statement. (ANI)