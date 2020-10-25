Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca hit by Coutinho injury blow after defeat to Madrid

He looks set to miss the game at Juventus plus Barca's La Liga fixtures away to Alaves and at home to Real Betis as well as the Champions League match at home to Dynamo Kyiv.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:51 IST
Soccer-Barca hit by Coutinho injury blow after defeat to Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho injured his left hamstring in his side's 3-1 home defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, effectively ruling him out of his side's Champions League showdown away to Juventus on Wednesday. A statement from Barca on Sunday said the Brazilian was unavailable due to the injury, without saying when he would return to action.

Barca's most expensive ever signing, Coutinho, who played the full 90 minutes, passed up a clear chance to put his side ahead in the 'Clasico' when the game was poised at 1-1, missing the target with a header from close range. The Brazilian had been on a positive run of form in his first season back with the club after spending the last campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring two goals and providing two assists in six competitive matches.

AS newspaper said Coutinho could be out for three weeks. He looks set to miss the game at Juventus plus Barca's La Liga fixtures away to Alaves and at home to Real Betis as well as the Champions League match at home to Dynamo Kyiv. His injury could spell good news for Barca's two other most expensive players Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, who were both left out of the starting line-up against Real Madrid.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab farmers burn effigies of PM Modi, Union govt

Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws. The protesters described the three farm legislations introduced by the Centre as black laws...

GST regime has failed, PM should acknowledge it and revert to old tax regime: Uddhav Thackeray.

GST regime has failed, PM should acknowledge it and revert to old tax regime Uddhav Thackeray....

Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government; says that party should pay more attention to country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government says that party should pay more attention to country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020