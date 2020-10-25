The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours. EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LD CSK CSK hang in by a thread after beating RCB by 8 wickets Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings finally displayed the much-needed intent, keeping themselves just mathematically alive with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI-COMMENTS You have painful 12 hours left in IPL but got to enjoy every moment: Dhoni Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign may well end on Monday, which will be their first without reaching the play-offs, if KKR win their next match but Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants his team to enjoy even as they endure a painful next 12 hours.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI-COMMENTS We were not expressive enough: Virat Kohli Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said that his team "wasn't expressive enough" during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings but accepted that in a marathon league, there would be a defeat "here and there". SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW Confident KXIP look to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR Sharjah, Oct 25 (PTI) Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE Dubai to host IPL final on November 10, Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Dubai will host the Qualifier 1 and IPL final while the other two play-off games will be held in Abu Dhabi, the BCCI announced on Sunday. SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-ARCHER Can't do much: Tendulkar on Warner's struggles against Archer New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) David Warner's recent travails against Jofra Archer have caught the attention of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who feels a batsman "can't do much" in the face of such searing pace, steep bounce and away movement. SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER Warner rues batsmen's complacence but still optimistic Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) His team may be faced with the herculean task of beating the tournament's top three sides to keep its playoff hopes alive in the ongoing IPL but Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is confident the former champions "will definitely" get the job done.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ARSHDEEP Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjab's belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the team's left-arm fast-medium bowler Arshdeep Singh. SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-COMMENTS We're trying to make winning a habit, says Rahul Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said his side is trying to make winning a habit, after a fourth straight victory kept its play-offs hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

SPO-GOLF-IND Bhullar slips in third round of Italian Open, placed tied 47th Brescia (Italy), Oct 25 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar looked to be heading for a solid third but then ran out of birdies and also dropped two shots, slipping to tied 47th in the Italian Open here. SPO-CRI-IND-TRAVEL Pujara, Hanuma, coaching staff to join others in UAE ahead of Australia tour New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) With the Indian team support staff for company, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are leaving for Dubai on Sunday to join rest of the squad members for the tour of Australia.

SPO-CRI-KAPIL-DISCHARGE Kapil Dev discharged from hospital New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) India's first World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev was on Sunday discharged from a city hospital, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack. SPO-CHESS-ASIAN Asian online team chess: India women triumph, men settle for silver Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) The Indian women's team claimed a 6-2 win over Indonesia to win the gold but the men's side settled for silver after losing to Australia in the final of the Asian Nations (Regions) Online chess championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HARRIS-DHONI Australia batswoman Grace Harris takes inspiration from Dhoni, wants to be a finisher like him Sydney, Oct 25 (PTI) Australian batswoman Grace Harris says she takes inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and she is moulding herself in the role of a finisher like the former India skipper. SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-IND Heightened sense of chaos in lead-up, India will be right at home: Chappell New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels a "heightened sense of chaos" and confusion over scheduling and quarantining in the run-up to India's upcoming Test series Down Under could favour the visiting team.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAI Mumbai City complete loan move for Santana Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of mid-fielder Hernán Santana ahead of the 2020-21 season..