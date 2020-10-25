Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPL leader Everton beaten 2-0 at Southampton for 1st loss

Two seasons ago, Digne scored a 25-yard (meter) own goal in a loss at Southampton. However, only goal difference separates Everton from its Merseyside rival Liverpool. It was a first loss for Carlo Ancelotti's team in nine games in all competitions and the visitors really missed the pace and directness of left-sided Richarlison, who was suspended after getting sent off against Liverpool.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:29 IST
EPL leader Everton beaten 2-0 at Southampton for 1st loss

Premier League leader Everton slumped to its first defeat of the season and lost Lucas Digne to a second-half red card as Danny Ings inspired Southampton to a 2-0 win at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday. Ings is Southampton's top scorer this season but he turned provider against Everton, setting up James Ward-Prowse's 27th-minute opener with a delicate through-ball and then crossing to the far post for strike partner Che Adams to score a deflected finish in the 35th.

Everton's worst display of the season was capped by the 71st-minute sending-off of left back Digne, who raked his studs down the back of Kyle Walker-Peters' leg as he chased after the Southampton right back. Two seasons ago, Digne scored a 25-yard (meter) own goal in a loss at Southampton. Everton, which won its first four league games and drew its fifth against Liverpool last weekend, stayed top of the standings. However, only goal difference separates Everton from its Merseyside rival Liverpool.

It was a first loss for Carlo Ancelotti's team in nine games in all competitions and the visitors really missed the pace and directness of left-sided Richarlison, who was suspended after getting sent off against Liverpool. Southampton has recovered superbly from losing 5-2 at home to Tottenham in its second league game, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in its next four games and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces resignation demands

Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital on Sunday, pressing for the resignation of the countrys authoritarian leader in what human rights activists described as the largest anti-government rally since l...

Israel to start COVID-19 vaccine human trials on Nov. 1

Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday. The Israel Institute for Biologic...

Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020