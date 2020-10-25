Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Centurion Stokes and Samson steer RR to 8-wicket win over top-ranked MI

Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:24 IST
IPL 13: Centurion Stokes and Samson steer RR to 8-wicket win over top-ranked MI
Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson (Photo/ BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of 196, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes opened the innings for Rajasthan. Uthappa played a knock of 13 runs before he was removed by James Pattinson in the second over.

Skipper Steve Smith joined Stokes in the middle and added 31-run for the second wicket. Pattinson struck again and this time it was Smith (11) in the fifth over. Sanju Samson joined Stokes in the middle and stitched a match-winning stand of 152-run. The duo smashed Mumbai bowlers all around the ground and chased the target with 10 balls to spare.

Stokes played a quickfire knock of 107 off 60 balls including three sixes and 14 fours while Samson accumulated 54 from 31 balls. For Mumbai, Pattinson scalped both the wickets. Earlier, Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya smashed 74 runs off the final four overs as Mumbai Indians posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians did not get off to a good start as opener Quinton de Kock (6) was clean bowled by Jofra Archer in the very first over of the innings. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav then got together at the crease and the duo bought the innings back on track for Mumbai Indians. Both batsmen put on 83 runs for the second wicket, however, Rajasthan finally broke the partnership as Kartik Tyagi dismissed Kishan (37) in the 11th over, reducing Mumbai to 90/2.

Jofra Archer produced one of the best catches of the tournament so far to dismiss Kishan. Archer in the deep had initially misjudged the catch but he recovered well to leap and grab the catch at third man. Rajasthan Royals then staged a comeback as the side dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Kieron Pollard (6) in quick succession, reducing Mumbai Indians to 101/4 in the 13th over.

In the final four overs, Mumbai Indians smashed 74 runs. Tiwary (34) was dismissed in the penultimate over by Archer, but Hardik marched on to take Mumbai's total past the 190-run mark. Hardik Pandya brought up his half-century off just 20 balls. Hardik Pandya, in the end, remained unbeaten on 60 runs off just 21 balls. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 195/5 (Hardik Pandya 60*, Suryakumar Yadav 40, Jofra Archer 2-31) lost to Rajasthan Royals 196/2 in 18.2 overs (Ben Stokes 107*, Sanju Samson 54*, J Pattinson 2-40) by eight wickets.

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces resignation demands

Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital on Sunday, pressing for the resignation of the countrys authoritarian leader in what human rights activists described as the largest anti-government rally since l...

Israel to start COVID-19 vaccine human trials on Nov. 1

Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday. The Israel Institute for Biologic...

Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020