Bhullar finishes T-55 in Italy

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar rounded off the week with a second straight even par 72 to finish Tied 55th at the Italian Open golf championship here. Bhullar hit four birdies and four bogeys in the final round to finish at 7-under 281. His earlier rounds were 68-69-72. Other Indian SSP Chawrasia had missed the cut.

Ross McGowan claimed his first win in 11 years as he sank a 20-foot putt on the final hole to take the Italian Open. That putt helped him past Laurie Canter, who had earlier birdied 17th to join McGowan at the top at 19-under. McGowan's final birdie saw him finish at 20-under, as Canter missed a birdie on 18th from a closer distance. Former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts joined Canter in a share of second spot after the Belgian's birdie at the par five closing hole.

"My head is going full blast at the moment. Obviously I'm very happy, not happy with the way I played particularly but I got the ball in the hole which in the past has been my nemesis, so it was nice to be able to do that this week," McGowan said. "When I hit the bunker shot on 16, that came exactly how I saw it and it obviously went in and the putter has been good all week, so I felt like if I put it to six or eight foot at 18 I had a good chance of making birdie. "To be honest, I wasn't thinking about anything over that putt. I just looked at the hole, it was left edge, and obviously the rest is history." PTI Cor ATK ATK