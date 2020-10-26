Soccer-Newcastle's Shelvey to have hernia operation
The 28-year-old midfielder played in Newcastle's first five Premier League games this season but missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. "It's a sportsman's hernia so we think he might be available after the international break," Bruce told reporters, adding that he suffered the injury while taking a free-kick against Manchester United last week.
"It's a sportsman's hernia so we think he might be available after the international break," Bruce told reporters, adding that he suffered the injury while taking a free-kick against Manchester United last week. Newcastle, 14th with eight points from six games, host leaders Everton next weekend.
