Soccer-Newcastle's Shelvey to have hernia operation

The 28-year-old midfielder played in Newcastle's first five Premier League games this season but missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. "It's a sportsman's hernia so we think he might be available after the international break," Bruce told reporters, adding that he suffered the injury while taking a free-kick against Manchester United last week.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:04 IST
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey is to have a hernia operation in London on Monday and could be sidelined until mid-November, manager Steve Bruce said. The 28-year-old midfielder played in Newcastle's first five Premier League games this season but missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It's a sportsman's hernia so we think he might be available after the international break," Bruce told reporters, adding that he suffered the injury while taking a free-kick against Manchester United last week. Newcastle, 14th with eight points from six games, host leaders Everton next weekend.

