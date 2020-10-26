Left Menu
Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'.

26-10-2020
Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'. "Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation he has been observing for the last five days. A PCR test returned a positive result for the Germany international last Tuesday, upon which he immediately went into isolation," the club said in a statement.

"Gnabry has undergone further PCR tests on each of the four days since, which all produced a negative result. In addition, antigen tests were carried out on Saturday and Sunday, which also came back negative. The Munich health department has therefore concluded that the PCR test last Tuesday was a false positive and has lifted the isolation measures," it added. Bayern Munich is currently preparing for their Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow, slated to take place on Tuesday. And the club has confirmed that Gnabry will board the flight to Moscow.

"Gnabry will now rejoin the squad and board tomorrow's flight to Moscow for the Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday, where the winger will be available for selection," the statement read. Earlier on October 20, the German side had said that Gnabry had tested positive for COVID-19. "The FC Bayern attacker is otherwise in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club had said.

