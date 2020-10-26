Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thiago, Matip and Keita ruled out for Liverpool's clash against Midtjylland

Ahead of the Champions League encounter against Midtjylland, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are set to miss the clash at Anfield.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:12 IST
Thiago, Matip and Keita ruled out for Liverpool's clash against Midtjylland
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Champions League encounter against Midtjylland, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are set to miss the clash at Anfield. The boss expects the Reds to select from a similar squad to the one used for Saturday's 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Anfield.

Asked for the latest injury news and whether anyone would return or be ruled out, Klopp told the club's official website: "Not as far as I know... nobody told me yet. I don't know exactly, probably nobody added but we didn't lose anybody as well." On the availability of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip specifically, the manager added at his pre-match press conference: "Don't think so. It's still what I said last week, we look day by day. It looks like we will need a few more days. For tomorrow night, they probably will not be ready." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France sees highest number of COVID-19 patients coming into hospitals since April

French hospitals registered 1,307 new coronavirus patients on Monday in the highest one-day increase since April 2, which saw 1,607 new patients, as the health system is coming under increasing stress from a runaway infection rate.French he...

Slovakia's blanket COVID-19 testing may prevent tighter lockdown, PM says

Slovakia may be able to avoid harsher anti-coronavirus measures as a result of its plans for nationwide testing scheduled to start this weekend, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday. Authorities conducted pilot testing in four badly h...

More English cities face tightest COVID lockdown rules

Britain announced wider coronavirus restrictions on Monday which will take the number of people under Englands highest category of alert to nearly 8 million, as the government battles a sharp rise in cases. The number of new COVID cases has...

Europe needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus - WHO

Europe needs a serious acceleration in the fight against the coronavirus and a lack of contact-tracing capacity could drive the disease into the darkness, a top World Health Organization official said on Monday.In Europe, the picture is unr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020