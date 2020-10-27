Indian cricket fan deserves to know more about Rohit's fitness: Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has called for more transparency on the status of limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury after he was seen practising at the Mumbai Indians' nets within hours of being left out of the squad for an upcoming tour of Australia. The BCCI did not throw much light on Rohit's fitness and just stated that it is monitoring his progress while announcing the three teams for the Australia tour on Monday. On the same day, Rohit was seen pacticing at the Mumbai Indians nets.

"We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way. What actually is the problem with him will help everybody. And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is," Gavasakar told IPL broadcaster Star Sports after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. "I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody," he added.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27. Opener Mayank Agarwal, who too has missed out on the last two games for KXIP due to injury, was named in the Indian contingent for the tour.

"The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don't want to give their hand away. They don't want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. "But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players,” Gavaskar said. Rohit may not be in the India squad but there is a possibility that he will return to lead Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

Ahead of the CSK game on October 23, Mumbai Indians had said that Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury in the game against KXIP on October 18. "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement had read.