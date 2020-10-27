Left Menu
Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after COVID-19 tests

All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff, and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:11 IST
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI

All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff, and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday. The tests were conducted Monday as part of the PCB's COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

All players, officials, and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and "are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble." Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. The series begins with a one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.

