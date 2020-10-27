Left Menu
Development News Edition

Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria govt head

The India-Australia Test series starts mid-December with the traditional Boxing Day Test lined up for December 26. The head of government in the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews said he is "very confident" that fans will be able to attend and the administration is "working towards" it.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:40 IST
Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria govt head

The all-pervasive COVID-19 threat notwithstanding, the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia might feature crowds with the Victoria government saying that it is "very confident" of having fans in the stands for the much-awaited clash. After being in lockdown for over four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne will soon start reopening following a reported decline in the number of cases in the state. The India-Australia Test series starts mid-December with the traditional Boxing Day Test lined up for December 26.

The head of government in the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews said he is "very confident" that fans will be able to attend and the administration is "working towards" it. "The Boxing Day Test of course is very different because that is some way off. I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test," Andrews was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"I don't know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that's the advice that I have, that's what we're working towards." India's tour of Australia will consist of three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Test matches. It is set to get underway from November 27. Sydney and Canberra are likely to host the white-ball leg while the four-match Test series is starting with a D/N pink-ball match in Adelaide from December 17. Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney are the venues of the other three Tests.

The Indian team will travel to Sydney immediately after the IPL ends on November 10 but there are still some issues related to the bio-secure arrangements which are being discussed by the two boards. India had recorded a 137-run win at the MCG the last time they toured Australia in 2018-19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; revenue zoom 22 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The losses were significantly lower than Q2FY20, when it stood at Rs 23,045 crore, after the com...

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...

Treebo Hotels raises Rs 10 cr from angel investors

Treebo Hotels on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from a group of angel investors including Paytm Founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods Co-founder CEO Jaydeep Barman and Mozambique Holdings MD Deepak Parayanken. This investm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020