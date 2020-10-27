The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours. EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PREVIEW Rohit unlikely as Mumbai and RCB aim to secure play-off berth Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL play-offs. SPO-CRI-IPL-LD MANDEEP Stay not out in every game: Mandeep recalls late father's wish after unbeaten fifty Sharjah, Oct 27 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab opener Mandeep Singh, who is grieving the recent death of his father, said he is glad to have fulfilled one of his wishes in the ongoing IPL -- remaining unbeaten while steering the side to a win.

SPO-CRI-IPL-COMMENTS Mandeep's mental toughness has rubbed off on the entire team: KL Rahul Sharjah, Oct 27 (PTI) Mandeep Singh scored a match-winning 66 two days after losing his father, and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul feels the mental toughness shown by the opener has rubbed off on the entire squad. SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-ROHIT Indian cricket fan deserves to know more about Rohit's fitness: Gavaskar Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has called for more transparency on the status of limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury after he was seen practising at the Mumbai Indians' nets within hours of being left out of the squad for an upcoming tour of Australia.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BUMRAH No need for drastic changes: Bumrah ahead of RCB clash Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said there is nothing that the bowlers have to change drastically following the hammering they received at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. SPO-CRI-LPL Russell, Du Plessis, Miller pull out of LPL Colombo, Oct 27 (PTI) The inaugural Lankan Premier League (LPL) have been dealt a severe blow with five overseas players, including Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and David Miller, pulling out of the T20 tournament less than a week after they were drafted into various franchises.

SPO-CRI-MCG-CROWD Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria govt head Melbourne, Oct 27 (PTI) The all-pervasive COVID-19 threat notwithstanding, the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia might feature crowds with the Victoria government saying that it is "very confident" of having fans in the stands for the much-awaited clash. SPO-CRI-JOHNSON-DEPRESSION I've battled depression and continue to struggle with it: Mitchell Johnson Melbourne, Oct 27 (PTI) Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has opened up on his battle with depression, saying he continues to struggle with his mental health even after retiring from all forms of cricket in 2018.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VARUN Feels surreal, says Varun Chakravarthy on his surprise India call-up Sharjah, Oct 27 (PTI) "It feels surreal," said the architect-turned-mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after he got a maiden India call-up for the T20 series in Australia following his exploits for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL. SPO-FOOT-RKFC-RIJIJU RKFC chairperson apprises Rijiju of sporting activities being carried out in valley New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) From downtown Srinagar to the sensitive Pulwama, Bandipora or Sopore, football fever has gripped the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a plethora of activities being carried out by the trailblazing Real Kashmir FC. SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD-MARQUEZ Manolo Marquez takes charge of Hyderabad FC's pre-season training Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) ISL franchise Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez joined the squad and oversaw his first pre-season training session at the club's base in Guirim, Goa on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-DEVILLIERS-BBL De Villiers set to miss Big Bash due to COVID and family issues Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) The versatile AB de Villiers has decided to skip the Big Bash League (BBL) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming birth of his third child but is open to return in future due to "unfinished business" at Brisbane Heat. SPO-CRI-SAURASHTRA-CAMP Reigning Ranji champions Saurashtra planning training camp from November first week By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Reigning champions Saurashtra are planning to begin their Ranji Trophy preparations with a training camp from the first week of November by strictly following all the state government and BCCI guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BAD-IND Jayaram makes winning start in SaarLorLux Open Saarbrücken (Germany), Oct 27 (PTI) Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram notched up a dominating straight-game win over Belgium's Maxime Moreels in the men's singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament here on Tuesday. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Feeling safe and rested, Lahiri raring to tee up in Bermuda this week Bermuda, Oct 27 (PTI) Playing with a whole set of protocols and Covid regulations is the 'new normal' for Anirban Lahiri but the Indian golfer feels very safe as he gets ready to tee up at the Bermuda Championship this week. SPO-CRI-CSA-SCHEDULE Crisis-ridden CSA announces impressive home season schedule, explores visiting Pakistan Johannesburg, Oct 27 (PTI) The crisis in its house notwithstanding, Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced an impressive home summer schedule including visits by Australia, England and Sri Lanka, while mulling a tour of Pakistan for the first time in more than a decade.