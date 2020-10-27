Left Menu
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman re-signs for Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced that Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:11 IST
Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced that Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Mujeeb, currently the ICC's number two ranked T20 International spinner, joins English limited-overs dasher, Tom Banton, as the Heat's international recruits.

The 'mystery' spinner has been in the action of late for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). "He's doing a lot of the little things as well as anyone, and his control and maturity have gone to a new level I believe. He was outstanding in the Caribbean Premier League recently when he was the second leading wicket-taker in the competition, and he's shown in the IPL that he can handle the very best," said Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann in an official statement.

"We're very pleased to have him back with us and with the BBL schedule potentially looking quite different to the usual format, his versatility and ability to create chances in a range of conditions will be very important for us. I know Mujeeb enjoys coming to Brisbane and the challenge of playing in the BBL so it's exciting he is coming back," he added. The 19-year-old Mujeeb took 16 wickets at an average of 13.56 and an economy of 5.29 for Jamaica in the CPL.

"I've enjoyed my two seasons with Brisbane Heat very much and I am very happy to be returning for another. Hopefully, the Heat can have a successful tournament," said Mujeeb. The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be lock horns against Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

